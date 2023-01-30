Barcelona star ‘playing for future’ in second half of the season

Barcelona are sitting pretty at the top of the La Liga table with a five-point lead over Real Madrid, but there are clouds on the horizon at Camp Nou.

Ousmane Dembele had done a good job of sustaining the Barcelona attack in the absence of the suspended Robert Lewandowski, but is set to be out for five weeks after picking up a muscle tear against Girona. He will likely miss at least the first tie against Manchester United in the Europa League.

It means that the focus will shift to Raphinha. The Brazilian, who cost Barcelona €58m, lasted until October as a starter for Xavi Hernandez, but has been a rotational option since. Despite his commitment and work-rate, it has become clear that he is not first choice, with Dembele earning his preferred right-side ahead of him.

So far in 27 appearances, he has four goals and seven assists, 15 of which were starts. Originally he was being alternated between the left and the right side, but Xavi admitted that the Brazilian had asked to be considered only on the right.

It has only been half a season, but Brazilian correspondent Joaquim Piera says that this is do or die for Raphinha. Having already been put on alert by the club for his performances, Raphinha now has the second half of the season, in particular the month without Dembele, to prove he belongs at Camp Nou. Should he fail to produce, he will be put on the market in the summer.

Already, Arsenal had enquired about his availability this January and he will likely have suitors again in the summer. With Barcelona struggling to meet La Liga’s salary restrictions, it would be no surprise if they were to consider sales in the summer.