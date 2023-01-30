Barcelona targeting Mexican star Julian Araujo on loan

Barcelona could wrap up one transfer move before the January deadline as they push for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo.

Xavi has previously stated his happiness with the current squad, in the context over January arrivals, despite losing Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid and Ousmane Dembele to injury.

However, the former Spanish international is looking to sure up his full back options, in both the short and long term, at the Camp Nou.

Hector Bellerin and Jordi Alba could be on the move this summer and Mexican international Araujo would challenge Alejandro Balde as Alba’s successor at left back.

As per reports from Relevo, Barcelona are pushing to secure a loan deal until the end of the season, for the 21-year-old, with a summer purchase clause included.

Araujo is set to be registered as a B team player, to avoid issues over his contract as a first team player, with Xavi able to utilise him as a squad option.

