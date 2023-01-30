Barcelona and Valencia accused in Juventus-style corruption case for swap deal

Barcelona and Valencia are facing serious charges after a former Vice-President of Los Che has accused the the pair of false accounting, the same charge which led to Juventus being docked 15 points in Serie A.

The matter relates to two deals between the clubs in 2019, when Neto Murara moved from Valencia to Barcelona for €26m plus €9m in variables, while Japsper Cillessen left Barcelona for Valencia for a fee of €35m, as per MD.

Miguel Zorio has made an official complaint to the anti-corruption department, accusing owner Peter Lim, former Presidents Amadeo Salvo, Anil Murthy and current President Layhoon Chan of false accounting, misappropriation, disloyal administration and corruption between individuals.

Barcelona are also mentioned as benefitting from the same process, and presumably they would incur the same punishments for their role in the matter, which was committed under former President Josep Maria Bartomeu. Agent Jorge Mendes and investment funds Benfica Stars Fund and Quality Sports Investment are also implicated.

These charges are the same as those that caused Juventus‘ entire board to resign and the club to be docked 15 points. What the case may hinge on is whether the intention can be proved, as evidence of intention was found during the Juventus case.

Zorio says that the reason for the deal was so that Lim did not have to face €30m of losses for the financial year. He also claims La Liga turned a blind eye to the entire sham.

It should be noted that Zorio has a vested interest in the accusation. He wants to force Lim out of Valencia and has proposal to buy shares of Valencia open, which he would do so with a loan.