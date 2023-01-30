Atletico Madrid get go ahead from Barcelona target for summer move

Atletico Madrid are ahead in the race to sign one of Spanish football’s brightest defensive talents. According to Matteo Moretto, Girona right-back Arnau Martinez has given his blessing to a move to the Civitas Metropolitano in the summer.

Martinez, 19, has been in fine form this season, standing up to the likes of Vinicius Junior defensively. Formerly a central defender, Arnau came through initially at Barcelona, before finding his way to Girona via Hospitalet. Since making an impact in Segunda with Girona last season, he has come on leaps and bounds.

In Primera, Arnau has been defensively solid and produced a number of fine crosses for the Catalan side, leading to links to a move back to Barcelona in the summer.

Relevo say that Arnau has said yes to a move to Atletico Madrid, and the two clubs are negotiating for a move in the summer. His release clause is set at €20m, which Girona are asking for, while Atleti want to make up that fee in fixed money and variables. MD say they also have a right of refusal on Arnau, which means that should another club bid more for the Catalan, then Atletico must be informed and given the chance to better it.

Barcelona are still said to be interested, but without much room in their budget due to their salary limit, they are on the outside of this deal looking in.