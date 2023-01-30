Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund to miss out on Spanish wonderkid

Despite intense speculation, it looks as if Ivan Fresneda will not be moving to Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund this January.

The talented 18-year-old right-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Valladolid this winter after exploding onto the scene this season, with the pair of giants linked with a move for him.

Having been left out of the past two squads by Valladolid manager Pacheta, it was assumed that he was in negotiations over his departure, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says that unless there is a dramatic change, Fresneda will be remaining in Castile and Leon.

🚨 Understand Iván Fresneda will stay at Valladolid in January unless there are twists in the final hours. Arsenal & Borussia Dormtund wanted Spanish talented RB but deal was never done, Fresneda now expected to stay and help Valladolid. Next step: top club move in the summer. pic.twitter.com/kpn08KLUxr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

He will however likely move on in the summer. Fresneda’s release clause is though to be between €10-12m currently, but by virtue of him playing another nine games with La Pucela, it will rise to around €30m.

Fresneda is one of the brightest right-back prospects in Europe, possessing all of the faculties to make him a success away from Valldadolid, Whether they manage €30m or not remains to be seem, but it will give Valladolid a stronger negotiating position.

Image via Bagu Blanco