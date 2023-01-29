WATCH: Atletico Madrid post cryptic video after CEO’s Real Madrid comments

Atletico Madrid are far from pleased with referee Soto Grado, following his decision not to send off Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos during Thursday night’s intense Copa del Rey quarterfinal.

Atleti were leading 1-0 when Ceballos fouled Thomas Lemar on the edge of the Real Madrid box, and Grado angered those associated with Los Rojiblancos by failing to show a second yellow card. Los Blancos went on to equaliser a few minutes later, before winning the tie 3-1 after extra time.

Diego Simeone was angry at the referee’s performance, as was Atleti CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin, who accused Real Madrid of being favoured be officials. Now, the club’s official Twitter account has posted a rather enigmatic video, featuring a clip from the move Amelie.

In the clip, one of the characters says: “when a finger points to the sky, the fool looks at the finger.” Atleti are likely referencing this with the backlash that Gil Marin has received for his comments made about referees and Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether anything will happen about Gil Marin’s statements, as to whether there will be any response or sanctions from the RFEF. Irrespective, Atleti remain furious with Grato’s performance on Thursday.