Sevilla midfielder Thomas Delaney is set to join Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim before the transfer window closes.

Sporting director Monchi is under pressure to complete a string of transfer deals in the coming days to reinforce Sevilla’s squad in the weeks ahead.

The club are aiming to offload players, to free up space on their wage bill, in order to bring in new faces.

Delaney has played a bit part role in Andalucia this season, after opting against a summer exit, with just two La Liga starts in 2022/23, and none since Jorge Sampaoli’s return in October.

As per reports Marca, a deal has been agreed for him to join the German team on loan until the end of the season, without a purchase option on the 31-year-old.

Delaney will become the second player to join Hoffenheim via Sevilla this month after Danish teammate Kasper Dolberg agreed a switch at the start of January.