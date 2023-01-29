Sevilla looking to hijack Valencia’s deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder

Sevilla and Valencia are two of Spain’s biggest clubs, and have historically been two of the country’s top teams, especially in modern times. However, both are struggled massively this season, and appear to be in a relegation battle to stay in La Liga.

It has been a depressing domestic campaign for both sides, but there is hope that they can avoid a disastrous drop into the second tier of Spanish football, especially for Sevilla. Jorge Sampaoli’s side have won their last two league matches, including a 3-0 thumping of bottom side Elche on Saturday.

Signings have been a priority in Andalusia, and another one could be coming in before Tuesday’s deadline. Saul Niguez has struggled for game time since returning to Atletico Madrid from his failed loan spell at Chelsea last season, and a move away is likely. Valencia have already started negotiations with Atleti for Saul, but Sevilla are looking to tempt the midfielder to Andalusia instead, according to Relevo.

Saul would be a solid signing for either, and there is a certain feeling that whoever does land the 28-year-old will have the upper land in the relegation battle.