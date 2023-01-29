Sevilla close in on midfield signing as Monchi continues squad overhaul

After a disastrous opening half of the season, Sevilla are showing signs of turning their season around. Before last weekend’s victory over Cadiz, the Andalusian club were inside the relegation zone in La Liga.

They followed up that win with a convincing 3-0 thrashing of bottom side Elche on Saturday, with Youssef En-Nesyri finally scoring his first two La Liga goals of the season. Pressure had been mounting on Jorge Sampaoli despite having only taken the reins earlier in the season, but he the Argentine looks to be getting things back on tracks.

Signings are still required at Sevilla, but there are only a few days left of the January window. Midfield appears to be director of football Monchi’s next area of concern, with Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez have been identified as a target. However, there is one deal closer to completion, with Diario AS reporting that Marseille’s Pape Gueye’s loan signing is imminent.

Sampaoli managed Gueye during his time in charge of the French giants, so he is already aware of the quality that the Senegalese possesses. He will hope that Gueye can make a positive contribution, as Sevilla look to get themselves out of trouble.