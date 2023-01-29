Sergio Aguero makes return to football with Barcelona SC

There was much excitement when Sergio Aguero left Manchester City to join Barcelona in the summer of 2021. The Argentine had an incredibly prolific spell at the Premier League giants, and there was much hope that he could do the same at the Camp Nou.

However, he ended up scoring just once in five games, as a heart condition forced Aguero into retirement. His final professional appearance came against Alaves on the 30th of November 2021, but he has now made a sensational return to the sport for a one-off occasion, having been given the okay by doctors.

Fittingly, he appeared for Ecuadorian side Barcelona SC in a friendly against Mushuc Runa on Sunday morning. He came on as a substitute and played 18 minutes as the hosts won 1-0, and Sport state that Aguero had committed to an appearance for Barcelona next year too.

Aguero was one of the greatest natural goal scorers in modern football, and Barcelona missed him when he was forced to retire. Luckily for the Blaugrana, they have another player that is in the conversation in Robert Lewandowski.