Saul Niguez clinches Atletico Madrid win at Osasuna

Atletico Madrid keep themselves in the La Liga top four this weekend after a narrow 1-0 win at Osasuna.

Los Rojiblancos maintain their edge over Villarreal, who host Rayo Vallecano tomorrow night, in the race to secure Champions League qualification this season.

Victory on the road makes it seven points from their last three league games for Diego Simeone’s side with just one league loss since the start of 2023.

What a burden being as good as Antoine Griezmann must be… 🙄 pic.twitter.com/KExJZBpLu0 — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 29, 2023

Both sides survived on half chances in the opening half, with Valladolid enjoying the better openings after the restart, before visitors grabbed their only real opening of the game late on.

Rodrigo De Paul’s long ball forward released substitute Saul Niguez to calmly slot home his first Atletico Madrid goal for two years.

The long ball over the top. 👌

The touch down. 🤌

The stunning finish! 💥@saulniguez expertly puts Atlético de Madrid in the lead!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MXCAXpiFc5 — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 29, 2023

The goal could prove to be a parting gift from the Spanish international as he prepares to leave the club in the coming days following transfer offers from rivals Sevilla and Valencia.

Images via Getty Images