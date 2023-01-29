Real Madrid to compete with Barcelona for talismanic Serie A midfielder

Barcelona and Real Madrid have competed against each other fiercely on the pitch for many years, with the two sharing a number of strong battles in the El Clasico derby. Off the pitch, things are still intense but not quite as fierce, largely due to the two’s shared interest of the European Superleague.

However, off-field relations could be strewn once more with reports from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport stating that both teams are interested in a summer move for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian international is a regular starter at the the Nerazzurri, but the club’s precarious financial situation means that sales will be required to balance the books.

Barca have harboured previously in Brozovic, and a swap deal involving the 30-year-old and Franck Kessie has been touted, but that no longer appears to be an option. Instead, the Balugrana are likely to bid for him without using players, with Real Madrid the same.

Big spending Chelsea are also interested in Brozovic, as are Juventus. The player has a market value of €35m, but with Inter desperate to sell, a potential fee may be reduced.