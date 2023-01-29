Real Madrid planning two key summer signings

This summer’s transfer window is sure to be a big one for Real Madrid. With Jude Bellingham being eyed up as the club’s top target, fringe players could be moved on to help facilitate a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Mariano Diaz will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires, and club officials will hope to organise a move away for Eden Hazard. The duo are not in Carlo Ancelotti’s present or future plans, so they will be allowed to depart.

Getting their wages off the books could help the club generate extra funds for the Bellingham deal, but it may also allow a back-up striker to be purchased, which is another of Real Madrid’s objectives for the summer, according to Diario AS.

The club are concerned about Karim Benzema’s injury record, and rightly so considering he missed a fair few matches in the opening stages of the season, so an adequate substitute is being lined up as a necessity for next season.

It remains to be seen who the club brings in, and whether it is someone that could take the starting role from Benzema once he inevitably leaves the club in a few years.