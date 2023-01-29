Real Madrid suffer La Liga title blow with 0-0 Real Sociedad draw

Real Madrid’s push to haul back La Liga leaders Barcelona has been hit by a dismal 0-0 draw at home to in form Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos now end the weekend five points behind their Catalan rivals, after 18 games played, as the defending champions dropped yet more league points at the start of 2023.

Neither side were able to create much on a bitterly cold night in the Spanish capital with Brazilian pair Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes coming close to a breakthrough before the interval.

What a goal that would have been!! 🤩@vinijr is ELECTRIFYING!! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/eJMm7EyLeG — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 29, 2023

The second period saw even less chances as La Real produced a gritty performance to keep themselves just behind Real Madrid in the table.

Up next for Carlo Ancelotti’s side is a midweek home tie against Valencia with La Real playing host to Real Valladolid.

Barcelona will be looking to put even more daylight between themselves and their title chasers as they head to Real Betis.

Images via Getty Images