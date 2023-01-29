Real Madrid suffer La Liga title blow with 0-0 Real Sociedad draw

Real Madrid’s push to haul back La Liga leaders Barcelona has been hit by a dismal 0-0 draw at home to in form Real Sociedad.
Los Blancos now end the weekend five points behind their Catalan rivals, after 18 games played, as the defending champions dropped yet more league points at the start of 2023.
Neither side were able to create much on a bitterly cold night in the Spanish capital with Brazilian pair Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes coming close to a breakthrough before the interval.
What a goal that would have been!! 🤩@vinijr is ELECTRIFYING!! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/eJMm7EyLeG
— LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 29, 2023
The second period saw even less chances as La Real produced a gritty performance to keep themselves just behind Real Madrid in the table.
This man is on a mission!!
⚪️ @vinijr 🟣 pic.twitter.com/0RQ7h3UIds
— LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 29, 2023
Up next for Carlo Ancelotti’s side is a midweek home tie against Valencia with La Real playing host to Real Valladolid.
Barcelona will be looking to put even more daylight between themselves and their title chasers as they head to Real Betis.
Images via Getty Images
Benzema, Modric shouldnt been given a renew.
Vinicius either shape it up or trade him for Mbappe. He is missing WAY too many open goal opportunities and may well have costed us the league this year.
With this team there is no fkn excuse to drop points like this.
WE NEED SOMEONE TO PUT THE BALL IN THE NET. With this first class service and passes and this clubs history of always having top scorers this shouldnt even be a debate.
Pls bro you need to shut up Real madrid played a very good game today they had 7 shot on target and 6 shot of target they really played well they would had won this match if not for real sociedad keeper vini junior played excellently in today’s match
So pls cheer Madrid up. Hala Madrid
Are you going to make me shut up?
Dont like the comment, dont read it you absolute clown, nobody asked for your opinion on my opinion.
“7 shot on target and 6 shot”
Who the fk cares? Are you deluded that football gives points for shots on target or just slow?
Jesus, just dont adress me if youre too clueless to understand that we have had scoring issues for whole season now.
We need someone who can put the ball in the net and thats pretty much general consensus in papers around the world.