Premier League target “will be worth double” after failed transfer

Having already lost Arnaut Danjuma to Tottenham Hotspur this week, Villarreal looked set to lose another forward to the Premier League. Nicolas Jackson had agreed a transfer with AFC Bournemouth, and travelled to the south coast of England on Thursday to complete the deal.

However, things turned sour when he failed his medical, as Bournemouth doctors deemed his hamstring injury more serious than initially thought. As a result, Jackson has now returned to the Yellow Submarine, where he will continue his recovery.

Villarreal boss Quique Setien was delighted to retain Jackson’s services, and he believes that the 21-year-old will be a valuable member of his squad as they chase Champions League football for next season.

“The fact that he stays is like having made a signing. We haven’t had to shell out any money, and we know him. He has extraordinary potential. We are going to try to make him worth twice as much in the summer.

“(He needs to) focus on the team and score goals to achieve our goals. He is disappointed (about the failed transfer), but he is delighted to be there for six more months. Instead of €20m, let’s transfer him for €40m.”

Despite his potential, Jackson has struggled to produce attacking returns in the yellow jersey. In 23 La Liga appearances for the club, he has just two goals and two assists.