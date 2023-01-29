Premier League duo interested in paying Ousmane Dembele’s release clause

Ousmane Dembele has firmly turned his Barcelona career around this season. Xavi Hernandez has firmly placed his trust in the Frenchman, and he has repaid the faith shown.

Dembele may not have been at Barca this season, and he was even a free agent for a few weeks last summer as his previous deal at the club had run out. However, club officials convinced him to sign a new two-year contract, which runs until 2024.

There was an air of a potential sale when Dembele signed the deal, as a rather low release clause of €50m was inserted. However, Dembele is a regular at the club now, but his release clause remains the same, which is why Barca are desperate for him to sign another contract.

However, his clause may be triggered before Barca can finalise a new deal. Calciomercato report that both Liverpool and Newcastle are thinking about a move, and neither are put off by Dembele’s clause.

Dembele suffered a muscular injury in Saturday’s victory against Girona and is expected to be out for at least a few weeks.