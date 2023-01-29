Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Real Sociedad: Rodrygo Goes returns after sensational Madrid derby goal

Real Madrid will be aiming to close the gap to La Liga leaders Barcelona back to three points when they take on Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Barca’s narrow victory over Girona on Saturday moved them six points clear at the summit of the league table, but Real Madrid will once again be looking to cut in half. Los Blancos have returned to form after a tricky spell earlier in January, and will hope to make it four straight wins in all competitions.

It won’t be easy, as they are facing the form team in La Liga right now. La Real have won their last five in the league, and a sixth would put them level with their opponents, albeit having played a game more.

Sport expect Rodrygo to return to the starting line-up for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad, having started Thursday’s Madrid derby from the bench. The Brazilian came on to score in that game, and Carlo Ancelotti will hope for a similar contribution from the start.

The other expected change is an enforced, with Ferland Mendy having been ruled out having been injured in the match against Atletico Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga is expected to fill in at left back, with Dani Ceballos moving into midfield.

La Real remain without two of their key players for their trip to the Spanish capital, with David Silva and Mikel Merino still injured for Alguacil Imanol’s side. Former Real Madrid player Asier Illarramendi is expected to start, as does Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth.

Los Blancos must contain Sorloth to have any chance of keeping a clean sheet, with the forward having scored in each of his last five La Liga matches. When he scores, La Real typically win, so shutting him down is a priority for Ancelotti.

It promises to be a fascinating match between the two La Liga challengers. Real Sociedad are full of confidence, despite their defeat to Barca midweek, and will be looking to exploit any weakness in the Real Madrid team.