Opinion: Arnau Martinez should be a priority signing for Barcelona this summer

After the disaster of Ronald Koeman’s spell in terms of recruitment, Barcelona are building a strong squad that is ready to compete for silverware. Having already won the Spanish Super Cup this season, Barca are targeting three more competitions as they bid for a successful season.

Granted, the club’s management of finances hasn’t been the best, but their recruitment under Xavi Hernandez has improved. Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen all joined last summer, and have been fantastic this season.

Despite their improved recruitment, there is one position that Barca still struggle in: right back. With just Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin as naturals, Xavi has resorted to playing the likes of Kounde and Ronald Araujo in the position instead. Both Roberto and Bellerin are good squad options, and are on very low wages, but neither are good enough to be regular starters at Barca.

However, with their financial issues, a big money signing seems unlikely. Instead, there could be substance in moving for a younger prospect who is already good enough to be in the squad, and can be allowed to improve. In Spain, there are two options that would fit the bill: Ivan Fresneda and Arnau Martinez. Fresneda appears to be off to either Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund, so that leaves Martinez.

Martinez has been on Barca’s radar for some time, according to MD, and he was on the books at La Masia during his youth days. The 19-year-old has openly admitted his desire to return to Barca, so a move makes sense.

A transfer would make sense on more Martinez’s willingness to join, as the teenager would be an excellent option for Barcelona. He has already shown that he can hold his own in La Liga, no more recently than against Barca in Saturday’s fixture. He did well to deal with the threat down Barca’s left, and proved himself to be a solid option defensively.

He is arguably better as an attacking option. His statistics show that he ranks high in terms of non-penalty goals, non-penalty xG and touches in the opposition area. He is not scared to get forward, and with Barcelona, he’d be allowed a lot more freedom than at Girona.

Martinez’s market value is €9m, so a deal wouldn’t break the bank. Although Barca still have some financial management to do before signings for the summer can be thought about, they should have funds available for the 19-year-old. As much as a pivot will be required if Sergio Busquets does leave, right back is a must in the summer for Barcelona.

The deal makes sense for all parties, and Martinez has the potential to develop into one of the best fullbacks in the league. If Barca have the opportunity to do a transfer, they should take it.