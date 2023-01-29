Marc-Andre Ter Stegen on track to beat historic La Liga record

Barcelona have had a fantastic La Liga campaign up until this point. Xavi Hernandez’s side sit six points clear at the top of the table, albeit second-placed Real Madrid have a game in hand, which is against Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

Several areas of the team have been particularly pleasing for Barca. Robert Lewandowski has been in fantastic form this season and is the top scorer in La Liga with 13 goals, despite having been suspended for the last three matches. Barca are second top in the team charts, just one behind Real Madrid.

Where Barcelona have been most impressive is in defence. After 18 matches, they have conceded just six times. Three of those came in the El Clasico defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu, meaning that 14 clean sheets have been achieved.

As expected with stats like that, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been in sensational form. The German’s tally at this stage is almost aligned with Deportivo keeper Francisco Liano from the 1993/94 season, who conceded six after his first 19 matches. A clean sheet for Ter Stegen against Real Betis on Wednesday would see him equal that.

Liano conceded 18 goals that campaign, meaning that Ter Stegen is on track to beat his record for least goals conceded in a La Liga season. However, the German will surely just accept winning the league trophy more than anything.