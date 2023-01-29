Manchester United to return with summer move for Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie De Jong last summer was well documented, with Erik ten Haag desperate to be reunited with the player he managed at Ajax. It seemed that the Dutchman would be off to the Premier League side, but he opted to remain at Barcelona instead.

Since then, all three parties have focused on football, and all three have had good seasons up until now. However, Manchester Evening News, as per Sport, report that the Red Devils are working towards submitting another offer for De Jong in this summer’s transfer window.

Ten Haag remains very keen on a reunion with De Jong. However, he may need to convince the midfielder to join him in England. Barca are likely to need less convincing, as they may be open to selling the 25-year-old in order to help ease their financial burdens.

De Jong is still on megabucks contract at Barcelona, and the club remain keen to signing him to a new deal on reduced terms. However, if that is still undoable, a move could be a realistic opportunity.