Manchester City to challenge Barcelona for Arnau Martinez

Barcelona could be challenged in their summer race for Girona defender Arnau Martinez with Manchester City also interested in him.

Xavi is weighing up a possible move to bring Martinez back to the club in 2023 following an impressive first 12 months as a La Liga player.

La Blaugrana scouts have been impressed by Martinez’s performances this season with 16 top flight appearances and two goals from full back.

The 19-year-old was also included in Luis Enrique’s 55-man provisional World Cup squad after breaking into the U21 fold earlier this year within an ongoing rise though the ranks.

Previous reports from Diario AS claimed Xavi is prepared to make a bid, with Martinez’s contract at the Estadi Montilivi expiring in 2025, with a €20m release clause.

However, fresh links from Mundo Deportivo claim City will battle Barcelona for ahead of the 2023/24 season, with Pep Guardiola looking for a long term right back, as part of City’s partnership with Girona.