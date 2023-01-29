Isco linked with shock Union Berlin move

Former Real Madrid star Isco could make a bold move to German side Union Berlin this month.

The 30-year-old has been available as a free transfer since the end of 2023 following a controversial exit from Sevilla in December.

Jorge Sampaoli removed Isco from his plans, despite the veteran playmaker only joining the club last summer, with the Argentinian coach criticising his lack of effort in Andalucia.

Isco has been linked with clubs in Spain, but nothing concrete has been confirmed, and he could be tempted to switch to Germany.

Reports from Diario AS claim Isco is interested in a deal, with Union skipper Christopher Trimmel dropping an Instagram hint, and club president Dirk Zingler claiming they are ‘honoured to be connected with Isco.’

Union are enjoying a superb Bundesliga season, and they are currently second in the table, and could be able to offer Isco another shot at European football, as part of an 18-month deal.