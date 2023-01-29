Athletic Club

Inaki Williams’ incredible La Liga streak ends at 251

Inaki Williams’ impressive run of La Liga consistency for Athletic Club has come to an end this weekend as he missed their 1-0 loss at Celta Vigo through injury.

Williams has developed a superhuman record of remaining injury free for the Basque giants, as well as being an ever present figure, despite managerial changes across the last seven years.

However, despite his determination to reach an incredible haul of 300 uninterrupted La Liga appearances, a minor injury forced him to miss the trip to Galicia.

That setback ends Williams’ record at 251 consecutive La Liga matches as part of a run that stretches all the way back in the final weeks of the 2015/16 league season.

The Ghanaian international has racked up 1,174 days as a solid starter for his boyhood club, with the first game in his mammoth run featuring Fernando Torres’ winning goal, in a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Bilbao, on April 20, 2016.

