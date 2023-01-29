Four La Liga clubs interested in Barcelona wonderkid

In La Liga this season, Xavi Hernandez has typically settled on a regular set of 16-18 players that start the majority of Barcelona’s matches. Although a squad of at least 22 is taken to every fixture, some regular squad members don’t get the opportunity to start.

One of those has been Pablo Torre. The young midfielder is very highly rated at Barca, but he has failed to establish himself in the first team as of yet, especially when it comes to league matches. Torre has resorted to cameos of the bench, with the likes of Gavi, Pedri and Sergio Busquets playing almost every game.

Torre had started in every Copa del Rey match before Wednesday’s quarterfinal against Real Sociedad, when he found himself back on the bench. With his lack of regular playing time, Barca may opt to send him on loan for the remainder of the season.

Fichajes state that four teams are interested in taking Torre temporarily, with one of those being Villarreal. Quique Setien is aiming for the Champions League places, and Torre would be a solid option to improve his squad.

Valencia, Almeria and Celta Vigo are the other three teams keen on Torre. Los Che have lost Torre’s Barca teammate Nico Gonzalez to injury, and the teenager would be an excellent replacement for the relegation battlers.

Torre will be a fantastic player, but his lack of playing time won’t do him any good. Barca may decide that’s what best, or they may opt to keep him around a squad that can’t be strengthened this month.