Fabrizio Romano confirms former Barcelona wonderkid’s next La Liga move

Denis Suarez has had a tough season at Celta Vigo. After falling out with hierarchy at the club, the former Barcelona youngster has not made a single appearance this season, despite having had a fine 2021/22 campaign.

Los Celestes perhaps could’ve done with using Suarez, as they sit inside the relegation zone after 18 matches, albeit only on goal difference. Nevertheless, there is a real danger that they could be relegation to the second tier of Spanish football.

To make matters worse for Celta Vigo, they are finally deciding to get rid of Suarez, whose contract expires in the summer. However, the midfielder will be going to Espanyol, who are one of their relegation rivals.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a deal has been agreed that will see Suarez’s final six months on the books at Celta Vigo spent in Catalonia. Diego Martinez’s side have picked up their form in recent weeks, although they did lose to Almeria on Friday night.

Romano also confirmed that Suarez is set to Villarreal in the summer when he becomes a free agent.