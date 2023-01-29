Cristiano Ronaldo “will return to Europe before he ends his career”

Before his move to Al-Nassr at the end of last month, Cristiano Ronaldo had spent his entire professional career in Europe. Having come through the youth ranks at Sporting CP, he played for Manchester United (twice), Real Madrid and Juventus before heading for the Middle East.

Despite having scored twice against PSG for an all-star team in a prestigious friendly earlier in January, Ronaldo has had a difficult start to life in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese has failed to score in his opening two matches, with Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca having scored both of Al-Nassr’s goals since Ronaldo’s debut.

Despite his early struggles, Ronaldo’s new head coach Rudi Garcia believes that the legendary striker is far from finished, and he thinks that a return back to Europe is likely before his playing days are over, as per Sport.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition as he helps clear defenders. He’s one of the best players in the world. He won’t finish his career at Al-Nassr, he’ll go back to Europe.”

Ronaldo claimed that he rejected offers from Europe to move to the Middle East. However, he could return if the right opportunity becomes available.