Carlo Ancelotti is confident of Real Madrid’s La Liga title defence

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is not panicking over their La Liga title defence.

Los Blancos have struggled for consistency in league action since the start of 2023 and they end the weekend trailing leaders Barcelona by five points.

A 0-0 draw at home to third place Real Sociedad has disrupted their progress further this weekend as his experienced squad look to get back on track.

Despite their issues in keeping pace with La Blaugrana in recent weeks the veteran Italian coach is confident in the battle hardened nature of his players.

Real Madrid are still on course for a potential treble this season, to defend their La Liga and Champions League titles, alongside a Copa del Rey semi final.

“We’re five points behind, we have to work hard. Barcelona are doing very well, but there’s a long way to go,” as per reports from Marca.

“January has been difficult, but the team is growing back into form, and improving. We will fight.”

Up next for Ancelotti’s charges is a midweek clash with Valencia ahead of a trip to Morocco next month for the FIFA Club World Cup, up against either Seattle Sounders, Al Ahly or Auckland City.