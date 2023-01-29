Bayern Munich target move for Real Madrid midfielder

Bayern Munich are going for an eleventh successive Bundesliga title this season, having won every league title since 2013. The German champions are a force to be reckoned with domestically.

However, this season has been somewhat of a struggle for Julien Nagelsmann’s side, as they sit just one point clear of second-placed Union Berlin in the table. Since their return to action following the World Cup break, Bayern have drawn all three of their matches.

The poor run of form has worried club officials, who are seeking reinforcements to improve them team for the second half of the season. One of their targets is Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, but OkDiario, as per Fichajes, have revealed that Los Blancos have rejected the Bundesliga side’s approach.

Camavinga has already generated interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in this window, but Real Madrid want to retain the Frenchman for at least the second half of this season.