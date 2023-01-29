Barcelona to terminate contract of failed youngster

Barcelona have one of the best academies in the world. La Masia has produced some of the greatest footballers of recent times, including Lionel Messi, Andreas Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez.

Although many start out at the club at a very young age, some are signed as teenagers and are developed using Barca Atletic. The likes of Pedri and Ronald Araujo fall into this bracket, and have since established themselves as first team players.

However, there are as many failures as there are successes with this method, if not more. One of these has been Emre Demir, who joined Barca last summer after a fee of €2m was agreed with the player’s hometown club Kayserispor.

However, the 19-year-old midfielder has failed to impress club officials during his time in Catalonia, and he is now set to leave the club. Sport report that the player’s representative has been negotiating with Barcelona over a mutual contract termination agreement, which would see Demir become a free agent.

A return to Turkey for Demir is likely, with Fenerbahce reportedly lining up a move once he has officially left Barcelona.