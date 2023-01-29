Barcelona keeping tabs on Joao Felix ahead of possible summer move

Joao Felix’s La Liga career is on hold, with the Portuguese having moved on loan to Chelsea until the end of the season. Amid reports that his relationship with Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone had broken down, Felix wanted to leave and the Premier League was his destination.

His move began in the worst possible way, as he was sent off on his debut against Fulham for a high challenge on Kenny Tete. As such, he has yet to play for the Blues since then, as he serves a three-match suspension. Despite his tough start, there is a lot of expectation for Felix to do well at Chelsea.

However, he will only spend the next six months in England, as there is no buy clause in his loan deal. He will return to Atleti in the summer, but he may not stay in the Spanish capital, especially if Simeone remains in charge.

Barcelona will be on the lookout for a forward in the summer, having lost Memphis Depay to Atleti this month. Felix is one player that Barca club officials like, and Sport believe that a move could be orchestrated before the start of next season.

Barcelona’s financial issues would put constraints on any deal, but with Jorge Mendes in the middle of negotiations, there is a possibility that a transfer could be done.