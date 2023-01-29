Atletico Madrid target Marseille star as Felipe edges closer to Premier League switch

Atletico Madrid could move for Marseille defender Jonathan Clauss as part of a busy end to the transfer window.

Los Rojiblancos are expected to complete deals for new faces and departures in the coming days as Diego Simeone plans for the second half of the season.

Spanish international Saul Niguez has been heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio Metropolitano following interest from La Liga rivals Sevilla and Valencia.

Veteran defender Felipe Monteiro is also looking to move on before the deadline with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming he is close to joining Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

EXCL: Nottingham Forest are now in advanced talks to sign Felipe as new centre back, discussions ongoing with Atlético Madrid. 🚨🔴🌳 #NFFC ❗️In case Felipe leaves, Atlético could try to anticipate Caglar Soyuncu deal with Leicester — it’s already agreed on a free for June. pic.twitter.com/Y9K4rxO0Vi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023

According to reports from French outlet L’Equipe, Atletico have highlighted versatile Clauss as an option, to cover at full back and in midfield.

The report states Atletico are prepared to step up talks, and increase a previous offer to €12m, with the French international joining on loan initially, before signing permanently in the summer.