Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda left out of Real Valladolid squad

Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda appears to be edging closer to a transfer exit from the club this month.

The 18-year-old right back has risen to prominence in the last 12 months after being drafted into the Valladolid first team at the start of 2022/23.

According to previous reports from The Athletic, via Caught Offside, Arsenal have already reached an agreement with Valladolid for a €15m switch for the teenager.

Sporting director Fran Sanchez has previously stated no agreement has been completed but the signs look ominous over a departure before the transfer window closes.

Reports from Sky Sports claim the decision to remove him from their matchday squad for the 1-0 win over Valencia was made due to ongoing negotiations.

Arsenal are not the only interested party in the Spanish U19 international, with Valladolid pushing for Fresneda to remain on loan in Spain until the end of the season, as part of the transfer talks.