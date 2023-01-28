Zinedine Zidane could return for third spell as Real Madrid boss

It’s almost hard to believe that Zinedine Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid for a second time at the end of the 2020/21 season.
Zizou has proven himself to be just as adept at managing as he was as a player. Across his two spells in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, he won 11 major honours, with the highlight being three Champions League titles.
Zidane had looked like getting the French national team job, but missed out when the FFF opted to re-sign Didier Deschamps until the end of Euro 2026. As such, Zidane must now restart his search for a new job, and RMC Sport (via Diario AS) believe that he has four options.
The first of those is a sensational return to Real Madrid for a third spell. Carlo Ancelotti’s contract expires at the end of next season, and Zidane would likely be considered for the head coach role should he wish to wait until it becomes available. However, he may not choose to stay out of work until then.
Paris Saint-Germain is also a possibility, after Zidane turned down the French champions last summer to focus on getting the France job. Juventus, another of Zidane’s former clubs from his playing days, could be an option, along with Bayern Munich.
There is little doubt that Zizou has the ability to manage any one of the four aforementioned teams. However, it remains to be seen who he does join.
Not a chance.
Odegaard debacle, Hazard (whom he fought tooth and nail for) debacle, Bale debacle, Jovic (whom he personally requested, just to staple him to bench whenever he gained some sort of momentum and stringed together two good matches) debacle, Hakimi debacle, Llorente debacle, Reguilon debacle, Isco debacle… good thing Ancelotti came in and worked with Vinicius before it was too late and shaped him into a superstar he is today.
Remeber Zidane playing Vini as a wing back? Or trying the impossible to accomodate Hazard in a 442 that was completely toothless?
No man, this guy cannot develop players, he can only play an already good and ready built team. Any coach could.
“Santiago Bernabeu, he won 11 major honours, ”
Lets be honest and ask ourselves how many of those honors were without CR7?
Just no. Id rather have Davide Ancelotti, Raul, Xabi Alonso instead, top off my head. We have bought a sizeable amout of juniors and spent a lot of money on our mid (with Endrick incoming and hopefully Bellingham) last thing we need is a developmentaIIy chaIIenged coach whose who loves to have conflicts and beefs with his players (James, Isco, Odegaard, Jovic, Bale) or sells them because he wants to keep his old boy club around (Hakimi).
Thank you for your service but lets look forward with fresh ideas.