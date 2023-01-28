Zinedine Zidane could return for third spell as Real Madrid boss

It’s almost hard to believe that Zinedine Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid for a second time at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Zizou has proven himself to be just as adept at managing as he was as a player. Across his two spells in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, he won 11 major honours, with the highlight being three Champions League titles.

Zidane had looked like getting the French national team job, but missed out when the FFF opted to re-sign Didier Deschamps until the end of Euro 2026. As such, Zidane must now restart his search for a new job, and RMC Sport (via Diario AS) believe that he has four options.

The first of those is a sensational return to Real Madrid for a third spell. Carlo Ancelotti’s contract expires at the end of next season, and Zidane would likely be considered for the head coach role should he wish to wait until it becomes available. However, he may not choose to stay out of work until then.

Paris Saint-Germain is also a possibility, after Zidane turned down the French champions last summer to focus on getting the France job. Juventus, another of Zidane’s former clubs from his playing days, could be an option, along with Bayern Munich.

There is little doubt that Zizou has the ability to manage any one of the four aforementioned teams. However, it remains to be seen who he does join.