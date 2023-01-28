Young striker could be promoted to Real Madrid first team after impressive hattrick

Real Madrid have had their fair share of injury problems this season, and have relied on their squad depth to get them out of tough spells at times.

One position that has been affected by injuries has been in attack. Karim Benzema has been out on more than one occasion already this season, and with the club captain now aged 35, his body is unlikely to get any better at dealing with knocks.

This means that more injuries are possible, and Real Madrid must think about alternatives, especially with an increased fixture list over the next few months. With no incomings expected in January, the club is likely to look from within for reinforcements.

Alvaro Rodriguez is one player who could be in line for a move to the first team, and he is certainly showing his ability at the South American U20 Championship. On Thursday, he netted a hattrick for Uruguay in their Group B match against Bolivia, which put him in joint-first in the place for the golden boot.

Rodriguez has already had first team experience this season, having come on during Real Madrid’s narrow Copa del Rey victory against Cacereno earlier this month. Carlo Ancelotti is aware of his talents, but Fichajes state that he is yet to be fully convinced by Rodriguez.

However, Ancelotti will have taken notice of the young striker’s exploits in the U20 Championship, and if Rodriguez continues to impress, he may find himself in the first team soon.

