Xavi praises ‘world class’ Pedri after reaching 100 Barcelona games

Barcelona boss Xavi was full of praise for matchwinner Pedri as they edged out a 1-0 win at Girona.

The visitors were once again below their best, despite moving into a six point lead at the top of the table overnight, as Pedri’s second half goal capped a landmark day for the 20-year-old.

With Barcelona struggling for inspiration in recent weeks, Pedri has ensured their title challenge has not faded, with three goals in his last four appearances in all competitions.

Pedri on the scoresheet two weeks in a row… 🙌 This kid's got some future ahead!! 🪄#LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/dYWpEjETPM — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 28, 2023

Alongside a goal in Barcelona’s Spanish Supercopa final win over Real Madrid, his goal this weekend makes it successive 1-0 league wins, secured by an effort from the Canarian.

His key role against Girona rounded off an impressive showing as he reached 100 games for Barcelona since his arrival from Las Palmas in 2020.

“He makes the difference in the game. He goes in between the lines, gives the last pass, and if you now add in assists and goals, we’re talking about one of the best players in the world in his position,” as per reports from Marca.

Pedri will play a pivotal role for Barcelona in the coming weeks as they face league games against Real Betis, Sevilla and Villarreal, ahead of taking on Manchester United in the Europa League.

Images via Getty Images