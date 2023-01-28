Xavi concerned by Ousmane Dembele injury

Barcelona’s victory over Catalan rivals Girona on Saturday afternoon was a hard fought one. The hosts made life difficult for the La Liga leaders, but Pedri’s winning goal in his 100th appearance for the club was enough for the three points.

Although Girona did well in containing them, Barcelona will be disappointed with their overall performance, especially in attack. Head coach Xavi Hernandez has pleased with the results, but he insisted that his team’s displays have to be better going forward.

“We must dare to do more things in the attack. We have generated many chances under high pressure, but we have not been completely accurate in attack. We need to be calmer in the opponent’s half.

“I leave satisfied with the three points, but we have to improve.”

Barca lost Ousmane Dembele early on to injury, and the early signs are not promising for the Frenchman. Xavi confirmed that it is a muscular injury.