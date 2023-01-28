WATCH: Pedri makes landmark game for Barcelona with opening goal against Girona

Barcelona have struggled the break down their Catalan rivals Girona in this afternoon’s La Liga fixture, with Xavi Hernandez’s side having turned in a rather underwhelming performance.

Barca were particularly poor in the first half, and failed to create any real opportunities. To make matters worse, Ousmane Dembele was forced off with an injury, although those close to the club don’t believe that it is serious.

Pedri replaces the Frenchman, making his 100th appearance for Barca in the process, and he has marked the occasion with the opening goal in this one. Fellow substitute Jordi Alba swung in a low cross which was turned home by the 20-year for his second La Liga goal in as many games.

The goal is a massive relief for Barca, who have been below their best. However, it shows the quality that they have in their squad, with two substitutes, who are regularly starters, combining to give them the lead.

Should they hang on, Barcelona will move six points clear at the summit of La Liga, with Real Madrid taking on Real Sociedad on Sunday.