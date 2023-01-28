Villarreal ready to hijack Real Betis’ move for Ayoze Perez

Real Betis could miss out on loan deal for Leicester City star Ayoze Perez with La Liga rivals Villarreal plotting a late transfer swoop.

Los Verdiblancos have been in talks with the Foxes since the start of 2023 in an attempt to bring the 29-year-old back to Spain this month.

Perez has struggled to command a place in Brendan Rodgers’ plans this season with just three Premier League starts in 2022/23.

Previous reports from Mundo Deportivo claimed the deal was held up due to Real Betis needing to sell players, to free up space on their wage bill.

However, despite appearing to be on the verge of completing a loan deal, followed by a summer free transfer, Villarreal’s interest has complicated the situation.

The Yellow Submarine have retained Nicolas Jackson, after issues with his medical ahead of a rumoured move to Bournemouth, and Perez could now join him in Castellon, as per Diario AS.