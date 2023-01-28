Sporting CP identify Barcelona defender as Pedro Porro replacement

Pedro Porro has gathered plenty of interest in this transfer window. The former Girona and Real Valladolid defender has been in fantastic form for Sporting CP this season, having joined permanently from Manchester City last summer.

His exploits have attracted the interest of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but he seems likely to return to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur. As such, Sporting will require a new right back should Porro leave, and they are looking to replace him with another Spaniard.

Journalist David Ornstein reports that Sporting want Barcelona’s Hector Bellerin should Porro depart in the January transfer window. Bellerin has been a bit part player since joining on a free last summer, but Xavi Hernandez likes him and deems him to be an important member of his squad.

Barcelona would be unable to replace Bellerin should he leave this month, so it remains to be seen whether the fullback will be allowed to depart in the final days of the window.