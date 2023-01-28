Sevilla cruise to Elche win as Real Betis snatch late victory at Getafe

Andalucian pair Sevilla and Real Betis both secured La Liga wins in this weekend’s action.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side picked up successive league wins for the first time this season, as they look to ease away from the relegation zone, with Real Betis grabbing a late victory at Getafe.

Elche had no answer to an impressive showing from Sampaoli’s hosts at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as they raced into a 3-0 half time lead.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s flying header got the ball rolling for the home side on 28 minutes before Pedro Bigas was shown a straight red card for a deliberate foul.

Marcos Acuna’s superb finish doubled their advantage before the break as En-Nesyri’s second of the game wrapped up all three points in first half added time.

🤩 @AcunaMarcos17 thumps Sevilla into a 2-0 lead!! 🙌 A goal and an assist for the World Cup winner! pic.twitter.com/61vNrkQbhQ — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 28, 2023

Neighbours Real Betis found it tough going on the road at Getafe with chances at a premium in the Spanish capital.

Borja Iglesias was denied by the post in the first half but the Spanish international calmly slotted home from the penalty spot to secure victory.

🙌 @BorjaIglesias9 puts Real Betis 1-0 up from the spot… 🤔But should the penalty have been given…? pic.twitter.com/Dr7yoZy0ZS — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 28, 2023

