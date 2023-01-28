Elche Getafe

Sevilla cruise to Elche win as Real Betis snatch late victory at Getafe

Andalucian pair Sevilla and Real Betis both secured La Liga wins in this weekend’s action.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side picked up successive league wins for the first time this season, as they look to ease away from the relegation zone, with Real Betis grabbing a late victory at Getafe.

Elche had no answer to an impressive showing from Sampaoli’s hosts at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as they raced into a 3-0 half time lead.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s flying header got the ball rolling for the home side on 28 minutes  before Pedro Bigas was shown a straight red card for a deliberate foul.

Marcos Acuna’s superb finish doubled their advantage before the break as En-Nesyri’s second of the game wrapped up all three points in first half added time.

Neighbours Real Betis found it tough going on the road at Getafe with chances at a premium in the Spanish capital.

Borja Iglesias was denied by the post in the first half but the Spanish international calmly slotted home from the penalty spot to secure victory.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Borja Iglesias Jorge Sampaoli Marcos Acuna Youssef En-Nesyri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News