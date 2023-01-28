Ruben Neves’ transfer to Barcelona moves closer to completion

With Barcelona likely to lose Sergio Busquets at the end of the season, midfield reinforcements are likely to be required in the summer as Barca prepare their squad for next season.

Many names have been linked with moves to the Camp Nou, but one that has stuck around in recent months is Ruben Neves. The Wolves captain is represented by Jorge Mendes, who has been known to have a good relationship with Barca.

Club officials also like Neves as a player, and a deal appears to be moving closer. Wolves are set to complete the signing of Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes, who Sport believe will be a direct replacement for Neves.

Wolves have completed the signing of João Gomes for €18m plus add-ons. Documents being checked with Flamengo, João Gomes only wanted Wolves despite OL attempts to hijack the deal 🟠🇧🇷 #WWFC Flamengo will also have sell-on clause included. pic.twitter.com/enYj9hRNIQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2023

Although Neves’ transfer is one that club officials would greatly welcome, Xavi Hernandez is less sure bout signing the player. The Barca head coach doesn’t see the Portuguese as a pivot, and would prefer a player like Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

However, Barca’s financial restrictions would likely prevent a deal for Zubimendi, but a deal for Neves would be more viable. With Wolves signing his replacement, it feels like a case of when, rather than if, Neves joins Barcelona.