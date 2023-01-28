Real Madrid set to miss out on English midfield starlet

With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos heading towards the twilights of their careers, Real Madrid will have to start preparing for life without their iconic midfield duo.

However, with the club already having Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, it seems that they are well prepared. Nevertheless, president Florentino Perez wants to bring in one more star player for the position.

One of the names linked had been West Ham United’s Declan Rice, who has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. The 24-year-old is also a regular for England, and has amassed 39 caps for the Three Lions.

Real Madrid were considering Rice as an option in the summer as their big midfield signing, but are not set to miss out on his signature, with El Nacional reporting that Rice has agreed to join Premier League leaders Arsenal instead.

Rice was one alternative for Real Madrid to Jude Bellingham, who is the club’s top target for the summer transfer window. The Borussia Dortmund man is likely to leave at the end of the season, and Los Blancos want to bring him to the Spanish capital.

However, they will face stiff competition, with Manchester City and Liverpool among the interested clubs for the 19-year-old.