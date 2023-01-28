Real Madrid face defensive issues ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to switch up his defence as they host Real Sociedad in La Liga action tomorrow night.

The Italian coach can only name five defenders in his matchday squad against La Real due to injury issues in his backline as they look to close the title gap on rivals Barcelona.

French international Ferland Mendy was forced off in their Copa del Rey win over Atletico Madrid in midweek and he is expected to miss a month of action.

Eduardo Camavinga has been tipped to fill in for his Les Bleus teammate as an emergency left back with Nacho Fernandez on the opposite flank for Ancelotti.

David Alaba also misses out, following a setback in his injury recovery, meaning Ancelotti has to change to his defence for the first time in four matches.

Eden Hazard has been recalled by Ancelotti but the Belgian is unlikely to feature.