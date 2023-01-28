Pedri included in Barcelona squad for Girona fixture despite injury scare

Barcelona will be aiming to move six points clear at the top of La Liga on Saturday afternoon, when they make the short trip to face Girona in Northern Catalonia.

Xavi’s side are hopeful to making it nine victories in a row in all competitions, but their opponents won’t make life easy, as they aim to move further away from the relegation zone.

Barca have named their 22-man squad for the match against Girona, and the big news is that Pedri is fit enough to be included, having been taken off during the victory against Real Sociedad during the week.

Xavi revealed that the young midfielder was substituted as a precaution having taken a whack on the knee, but he will nevertheless be pleased that he is fit enough to play. Young goalkeeper Ander Astralaga is also included in the squad, in place of regular third choice Arnau Tenas.

Despite Pedri’s inclusion, he is not expected to start against Girona, with Xavi having stated that changes will be made from the match against La Real.