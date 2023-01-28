Pedri outlines goal mission in 2023

Barcelona starlet Pedri has set himself a clear mission to score more goals before the end of the 2022/23 season.

His winner sealed a 1-0 victory for Barcelona at local rivals Girona to bring his tally up to five La Liga goals so far this campaign.

Despite Barcelona’s struggles in recent weeks, Pedri has ensured their title challenge has not dropped off, with three goals in his last four appearances in all competitions.

He found the back of the net in Barcelona’s Spanish Supercopa final win over Real Madrid, and his goal this weekend makes it successive 1-0 league wins, secured by a strike from the Canarian.

Pedri on the scoresheet two weeks in a row… 🙌 This kid's got some future ahead!! 🪄

More goals in his game has drawn praise from Xavi, as he reached a landmark 100 Barcelona appearances this weekend, but the 20-year-old is not slowing down.

“I know I have to improve in front of goal,” as per an interview with DAZN, reported via Diario AS.

“I have the opportunity to arrive into the box and the goals are falling for me.

“I’m more comfortable getting on the ball in deep areas, but higher up, I can score more goals and contribute and everyone likes to score goals.”

Pedri has already broken his season best haul for Barcelona in terms of goals scored and he looks ready to reach double figures in the coming weeks.