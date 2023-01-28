Ousmane Dembele to miss Manchester United clash through injury

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele will miss their Europa League last 16 play off with Manchester United through injury.

The French international limped off after just 25 minutes in Barcelona’s 1-0 La Liga win at Girona with his replacement Pedri netting the winner late on.

Xavi admitted in his post match interview that he is concerned over how long the 25-year-old will be out of action for.

The club immediately sent him for medical tests after the game with an update this evening confirming a thigh muscle injury.

LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out this evening on Ousmane Dembélé have shown that he has a rectus femoris injury in his left thigh. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/hG8WskAla3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 28, 2023

Despite no confirmation over his expected recovery from Barcelona’s medical team, reports from Marca indicate he will miss at least three weeks of action.

That would keep him out of their next five matches, across league, cup and European competition, including the first leg at home to United on February 16.

He could return for the reverse fixture, at Old Trafford a week later, but he will be short on match fitness.