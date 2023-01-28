Mateu Alemany allays Barcelona fears over registration of Gavi and Ronald Araujo

Barcelona’s financial issues have caused many problems for the club, especially when it comes to making transfers. The La Liga salary cap has also meant that Barca have had issues in registering players, with two in particular having been an issue of late.

Barca are desperate to register Ronald Araujo and Gavi’s new contracts with La Liga, with both having agreed new deals earlier in the season. The duo have become indispensable players under Xavi Hernandez this season, and have helped the club sit three points clear at the top of the league.

Despite Barca’s willingness to register Araujo and Gavi, La Liga have yet to allow them to do so, and recently insisted that the club need to lower the cost of their squad by €200m.

Nevertheless, the club remain confident of securing the long term futures of two of their brightest starts. Director of football Mateu Alemany told DAZN that both players will remain at the club for a long time, and insisted that the registration will be sorted.

“Gavi and Araujo have been resigned for quite some time. There are technical issues, the important thing is that Gavi and Araujo are two players that are shielded with buyout clauses of €1bn, and have signed for another three seasons.

“We are going to register them. I do not know when, but they are Barca players. The most important thing is that they’re armoured. We will solve the registration, but it is a bureaucratic issue.”

Alemany’s words will likely help alleviate any fears that Barcelona fans had over the futures of the pair. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen when they will finally be registered.