Gennaro Gattuso vows to continue at Valencia amid sacking rumours

Valencia are not in a good place at the moment. Thursday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Athletic Club means that they were are out of the Copa del Rey, which was the club’s only chance of silverware this season.

Since domestic football returned at the end of last month, Valencia have won just two of their seven fixtures, and both are those were in the Copa, which is rather irrelevant now. They have failed to win any of their three La Liga games, meaning that they sit 13th, just three points outside the relegation zone.

This has lead to plenty of discontent among Los Che supporters, who were furious after the defeat midweek. Much of their ire was aimed at owner Peter Lim, who is considering sacking head coach Gennaro Gattuso, according to Todofichajes.

Gattuso is determined to keep fighting as Valencia boss, and insists he has the full support of his squad.

“I have spoken with the team. I really liked the talk, but much of what I read in the media is not true. They said that I have told (the squad) that if they are tired of me to say it, and it is not like that. We have talked only about the things we have to do to improve.

“I didn’t talk to them to see if they are with me because I see how they train. I’m not leaving, I’m here. It would be easy to go in another direction now but I believe in this team a lot.”

Gattuso will be desperate to turns things around at Los Che, and Sunday’s match away to Real Valladolid will present their next opportunity to pick up a valuable three points.