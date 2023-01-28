Fabrizio Romano confirms La Liga striker to return following failed medical

It looked to be all change in the striker department for Villarreal this month, as Quique Setien looks to establish a squad capable of competing for the Champions League places this season.

With Arnaut Danjuma having already left for Tottenham Hotspur, Nicolas Jackson also looked to be heading to the Premier League, with AFC Bournemouth having agreed a fee with Villarreal for the 21-year-old.

However, that deal now appears to be off, as Jackson is now set to return to Spain. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that doctors at Bournemouth had concerns about Jackson’s hamstring injury, which had ruled him out of much of Villarreal’s games this month.

Romano states that the doctors believe that the injury will keep the Senegalese international out of action until the middle of March, which has caused Bournemouth to pull the plug on the deal.

Jackson’s replacement at the Yellow Submarine was likely to be Ayoze Perez, but it remains to be seen whether the Leicester City forward will be brought in by Setien now that Jackson is staying.

