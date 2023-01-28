Eduardo Camavinga tipped for defensive role against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga could be asked to play at left back in this weekend’s La Liga clash with Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos welcome the Basque giants to Madrid as they aim to keep up the title pressure on rivals Barcelona.

However, ahead of the game, boss Carlo Ancelotti is facing a defensive injury headache, as he looks for solutions in the next 48 hours.

Camavinga’s French international teammate Ferland Mendy was forced off in Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey win over Atletico Madrid in midweek with the 20-year-old ending the game at left back.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Ancelotti is set to ask the Les Bleus star to repeat the trick against La Real, after also featuring in the role at the World Cup.

David Alaba is almost certain to miss out, following a setback in his own injury recovery, with Nacho Fernandez continuing on the opposite flank for Ancelotti.